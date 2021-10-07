Sheriff’s department to hold ‘guns for gift cards’ event this weekend

A photo from the San Diego Police Department shows several guns that were turned in during a “guns for gift cards” event on Sept. 25. (San Diego Police Department/Twitter)

SAN DIEGO — If you missed the past few events offering gift cards for unwanted guns, you’ll have another opportunity to hand in weapons this weekend.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department is hosting a “guns for gift cards” event in Chula Vista on Oct. 9. Any county resident can bring unwanted guns to the South Bay Courthouse parking lot, located at 500 Third Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Our @SDSheriff Guns for Gift Cards event is this Saturday, October 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the South Bay Courthouse Parking Lot in @thinkchulavista. Get a gift card for your unwanted gun. For more information, visit: https://t.co/uMSkmgpPOq. Pls retweet. @SanDiegoPD pic.twitter.com/gERAtlxF25 — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) October 5, 2021

The sheriff’s department is offering gift cards worth $200 for assault weapons and $100 gift cards for handguns, rifles and shotguns.

Guns must be in working order and participants are asked to place the unloaded weapons in their trunks. A deputy will provide further instructions.

All of the guns collected at Saturday’s event will be destroyed, the sheriff’s department said.

The last event held by the San Diego Police Department in late September netted 418 guns. It was described as the most successful gun buyback in county history.

That’s a wrap for our Guns For Gift Cards event! We collected 418 unwanted guns today. Did you miss the opportunity to turn in your unwanted firearms? Don’t worry! @SDSheriff will be hosting a Guns For Gift Cards on October 9th! pic.twitter.com/mUBIS8xWOx — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) September 25, 2021