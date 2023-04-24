SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a community engagement meeting Monday night to talk about its military equipment use with the public.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at County Operations Center Campus Center Chambers, located at 5520 Overland Avenue in Kearny Mesa.

The meeting is part of a state law that went into effect in January 2022. AB-481 requires departments post a report of its inventory of military equipment, cost and how the military equipment is used, plus hold a community engagement meeting to answer questions.

The sheriff’s department 72-page report details the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department military equipment and its uses. It includes inventory such as unmanned aerial systems, drones, surveillance robots, armored vehicles, guns, ammunition, rifles, grenades, pepper spray and more.

“It’s just transparency, I don’t see any kind of issue except the bad guys are going to know what we got,” retired Sheriff Jack Strumsky said.

The document said these items would be used when responding to incidents such as serving a high risk warrant, civil unrest, hostage or active shooter situation, and more.

The most expensive item the department acquired in 2022, was a bomb squad robot. The item was paid for by grants at $431,632.70. According to the report, the Bomb Arson Unit uses the equipment for safer entry and investigating devices. It’s estimated the device would last between 10 and15 years.

Strumsky said equipment such as armored vehicles and BearCats are vital.

“If a police department and sheriff’s department does not have one, they’re insane, this is the best thing to use for rescues of citizens, police officers,” Strumsky added. “It’s going to save lives, you cannot put a price on it, $400,000 is a drop in the bucket.”

The community is expected to give feedback and share questions, comments or concerns about the county department’s use of military equipment.

“The equipment the military uses to protect its people and effect their mission. That’s what I want, to effect my mission, to save my guys, and good for all these agencies that go to the military to buy it, because it’s the smartest move they can make, and people that don’t like that, they’re not trying to militarize, they are just trying to get the job done, effectively, efficiently and above all else, safely,” Strumsky added.