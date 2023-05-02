LEMON GROVE, Calif. — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday that they were looking for a trio of robbery suspects in Lemon Grove.

A department helicopter was overhead in the area near the 7300 block of Central Avenue, officials said in a tweet just after 2 p.m.

The robbery was first reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. when the three suspects reportedly entered a home in the area, a sheriff’s Watch Commander told FOX 5.

A woman was home alone at the time, but her husband came home and intercepted the suspects, who proceeded to flee the scene, SDSO said.

None of the suspects are currently in custody and one of the suspects may have had a knife, according to the sheriff’s department.

The three suspects were described by officials as the following:

An 18-year-old Black man wearing a black hat with gold writing and a purple Adidas hoodie that says LA

A 17-year-old Hispanic male wearing a gray hoodie and black or dark pants

A Black woman wearing a black shirt and jeans. Her age is unknown

No further suspect information was immediately available from authorities.

Anyone who may have seen the suspects was asked by the sheriff’s department to call 911.