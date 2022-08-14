SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a woman in San Diego’s Solana Beach neighborhood, authorities announced Sunday afternoon.

The missing person, an adult woman in her twenties, is described as five feet five inches tall, roughly 100 pounds with hazel eyes and waist-long blonde hair. The woman was last seen in the 140 block of South Cedros Avenue while wearing a black Guns N Roses shirt and black Nike shoes.

Anyone who believes they have seen the woman or knows her whereabouts is encouraged to reach out to law enforcement officials at 858-565-5200.

The woman’s name was not provided by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

