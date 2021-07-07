Sheriff’s department offers gift cards in exchange for unwanted guns

SAN DIEGO — The sheriff’s department is offering incentives in the form of gift cards for any residents willing to hand over their unwanted guns.

The “gun for gift cards” event will take place Sunday, July 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vista Traffic Court Parking Lot, 325 S Melrose Drive. County residents are invited to turn in unwanted guns with $100 gift cards offered for handguns, rifles and shotguns and $200 gift cards for assault weapons.

Deputies said the guns must be in working order, and participants can remain anonymous with no questions asked.

The initiative, a partnership between San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, City of Vista, San Diego County District Attorney’s Office and the North Coastal Prevention Coalition, aims to get unwanted guns off the streets.

Join @SDSOVista @SDSOSanMarcos for a Guns For Gift Cards event on Sunday, July 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Vista Traffic Court Parking Lot (325 S Melrose Drive) in @cityofvista. Get a gift card or skateboard for an unwanted gun. Read our news release: https://t.co/OPkJVFx7wl pic.twitter.com/f7GRnoJcUa — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) July 6, 2021

Deputies say participants will place unloaded guns in the trunk of their vehicles and a deputy will provide further instruction. All weapons collected will be destroyed.