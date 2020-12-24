Sheriff’s department increases patrols through Jan. 1

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting increased impaired driving patrols through New Year’s Day.

There have been 5,793 people booked into jail for suspicion of impaired driving in San Diego County this year. The sheriff’s department made 759 of those arrests.

“Accidents caused by impaired driving are 100% preventable,” Sheriff Bill Gore said. “Don’t make a bad decision that can ruin your holidays and possibly the rest of your life.”

Gore reminded drivers to plan a safe way home before holiday parties begin and designate a sober driver before drinking. Drivers who are impaired should use a taxi or ride-sharing service, call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation.