VISTA, Calif. – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will host a gun buyback event this weekend in North County, authorities announced Monday.

The event will be held on Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Vista Traffic Court parking lot, located at 325 S. Melrose Drive.

A $100 gift card will be handed out for every handgun, rifle, and shotgun turned in during the event, and $200 gift cards will be given for assault rifles. The guns must be in working order and placed in the trunk of the vehicle, unloaded, officials said in a release.

Those who come to the event and hand in guns will be able to remain completely anonymous and “no questions” will be asked by deputies. Officers from the Oceanside Police Department and the Vista Police Department will also be at the event Sunday to help collect the weapons from the community.

All weapons collected will be destroyed, according to officials from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Assistant Sheriff Rich Williams stopped by FOX 5 Tuesday morning to discuss the event, saying that the law enforcement agency has hopes for success after previous gun buybacks have yielded more than 1,000 unwanted weapons in the last year.

Williams said that these events are held to “get unwanted weapons off our streets, keep them out of the hands of people who would intend to use them to commit crimes or hurt people. It helps make our streets safer and our communities safer from gun violence.”

