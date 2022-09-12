ENCINITAS, Calif. – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is searching Encinitas for a missing teenager, officials announced Monday.

The 15-year old, whose name was not provided, is described as white with brown hair, approximately 145 pounds, and 5 feet nine inches, law enforcement said in a tweet Monday morning.

He was last seen in the 800 block of Santa Fe Drive wearing a white t-shirt with the words “2014 body surfing” in black writing and dark-colored shorts.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has launched its helicopter to search for the teen.

If you happen to know the boy’s whereabouts or see someone matching this description, call 858-565-5200.