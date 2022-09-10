SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man wanted for robbing a store in Lemon Grove after threatening an employee with an ax, authorities said.

The incident happened at the Sprouts Market in the 3200 block of Lemon Grove Avenue when the unknown man was confronted by a store clerk for shoplifting, according to officials with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

That’s when the man pulled out an ax and threatened to cut the worker before immediately running outside with the stolen items. The man went in the direction of the closes trolley station, officials said.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department launched a helicopter following the incident but were unable to locate the man.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30;s, 6-foot-two-inches, 180 lbs with blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, shorts, and black calf-high snow boots.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to reach out to law enforcement at 858-565-5200.

No injuries were reported from this incident.

Check back for updates on this developing story.