Update 3:24 p.m.: Connie has been reunited with her family, SDSO confirms.

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department asked for the public’s assistance to reunite an elderly woman found at the Del Mar Fairgrounds with her family.

The woman, who told deputies that her name is Connie and she lives in San Diego, was found around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Connie was reunited wither family at approximately 3:20 p.m., authorities announced on Twitter