SAN DIEGO – Authorities Tuesday are searching for a suspect they consider to be “dangerous” in eastern San Diego County, sheriff’s officials said.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department helicopter was over the area of the 9900 block of Campo Road in search of a man in San Diego’s Casa De Oro-Mount Helix neighborhood.

The agency did not share details about why the man is wanted.

He is described as a 35-year-old Hispanic male, standing 5-foot-7, weighing 190 pounds with tattoos on his left arm. The suspect was last seen wearing a black tank top and black pants.

Officials say that you should call 911 if you see a person matching the suspect’s description.

