SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday announced sheriff-elect Kelly Anne Martinez’s senior staff.

The selections come a day after her opponent John Hemmerling confirmed to FOX 5 Monday that Martinez’s commanding lead in the sheriff’s race prompted him to concede.

Image of newly-appointed Undersheriff Rich Williams (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

Martinez, who is now a former undersheriff, appointed Assistant Sheriff Rich Williams as her second in command, according to the sheriff’s department. Some of Williams’ accomplishments include holding a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice and graduating from the FBI National Academy; being promoted to sergeant and lieutenant working undercover assignments; and commanding the Rancho San Diego Station and Criminal Intelligence Unit as captain. He began is career in 1992 working at various detention facilities and most recently oversaw the Human Resource and Court Services Bureaus.

Image of newly-appointed Assistant Sheriff Brian Nevins (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

Commander Brian Nevins was named as the new assistant sheriff for the Human Resource and Court Services Bureau. Some of Nevins’ feats include holding a degree in Criminal Justice Management and graduating from the FBI National Academy; supervising undercover units and staff at courthouses and internal affairs as a sergeant and lieutenant; and serving as captain of the Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s Station. He began his career in 1995 working in jails, training recruits at the academy, patrolling Encinitas and Lemon Grove and most recently overseeing the Law Enforcement Services Bureau Patrol Operations.

Martinez also thanked Sheriff Anthony Ray for his more than three decades of service as well as the people of San Diego County for their trust.

“I consider the opportunity to serve as your next Sheriff to be a privilege. I am exceptionally proud of the deputies and staff who contribute to our department. I look forward to serving everyone for the next six years,” Martinez said.







