Shelter seeks workout buddies for 2 overweight rescues

Photo: Helen Woodward Animal Center

SAN DIEGO — The Helen Woodward Animal Center is looking for workout buddies for a dog and cat that are nearly twice their ideal weight.

The animal shelter shared photos of Nalani, a 5-year-old Collie/Corgi blend, and Sebastian, a 5-year-old domestic shorthair cat. They were found wandering the streets in different areas of Southern California before they were taken in and transferred to Rancho Santa Fe.

Staff at Helen Woodward say their extreme size is causing both pets severe discomfort. Nalani arrived weighing in at 74 pounds. Walking is so tough for her, she is often moved via cart to her important medical appointments. Sebastian weighs 25 pounds and can’t move around with ease either.

“It’s important to remember that overfeeding our pets is another form of mistreatment,” Helen Woodward Animal Health Manager Angelica Otero said. “It sets them up for heart and joint problems and digestive diseases later in life, and robs them of the ability to do all the things dogs and cats enjoy so much. They love to play and explore and climb up beside their owners. Nalani and Sebastian both look sad when they realize they can’t greet new people because they can’t get up.”

Staff is hoping to find both pets new homes and fitness routines that will bring them health and happiness. Nalani is seeking a new family now and Sebastian will be available soon. Learn more about adoptions on the nonprofit’s website.