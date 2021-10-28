Sheared hydrant shoots water high into air, slows traffic in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO – A sheared hydrant Thursday afternoon in Kearny Mesa sent bursts of water high into the air and posed an issue for travelers navigating near a local Walmart store.

It is not clear what happened to the hydrant at 4863 Shawline St. near the intersection of Ronson Road, but the city’s Public Utilities Department was contacted to shut it off, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. It appeared to have been cut off by about 4 p.m.

Video from SkyFOX and FOX 5’s Matt Meyer shows the hydrant blasting heavy streams of water outward from a parking lot onto Shawline Street, pummeling vehicles traveling both directions and slowing traffic some as water had begun to pool in the street.

No injuries thus far have been reported.