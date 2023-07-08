SAN DIEGO — San Diego Pride Week officially kicked off in Hillcrest on Saturday with the 9th annual “She Fest” festival.

Hundreds gathered at the Hillcrest Pride Flag for the free event that aims to celebrate the diverse experiences of LGBTQ+ women and non-binary people through live music, workshops, vendors, food and more.

“She Fest is super important because we want to build this, we want to empower,” said event co-chair, Zaide Jurado. “We want to help create, we want to connect and just uplift each other.”

Since its inaugural year in 2014, She Fest has served as the commencement for San Diego Pride Week festivities.

This year’s event had over 80 vendors, almost all of which were owned by LGBTQ+ women, transgender or non-binary individuals.

One of those venders, Jesi Gutierrez, has brought her business, Libelula Books, to She Fest for the last three years.

“We continue to be part of She Fest year after year, because it is a community-run event,” Gutierrez said. “It’s aware of the needs of the queer community, so, not only are we celebrating each other, but we’re also taking care of each other.”

That emphasis on community creates opportunities to connect local small business with new audiences, while also bringing people together through music, food and fun.

“We’re here to create a space where you feel at home, where feel like you belong, where you feel loved,” said Jurado. “This is something that I feel everyone needs, we need to feel connected and we’re here to provide that space.”

More events are set to take place over the next week to celebrate LGBTQ+ San Diegans, culminating in the annual Pride Parade and Festival. A breakdown of some of the city’s Pride events happening this week can be found here.

Pride — traditionally held during the month of June — commemorates the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, a series of protests regarded as the beginning of the movement to overturn discriminatory laws against the LGBTQ+ community.

San Diego, however, has held their celebrations in the month of July for over two decades, ever since the 1990 Pride Parade was nearly rained out due to “June Gloom.”