SAN DIEGO– San Diego Pride Week festivities continue on this weekend. On Saturday the She Fest was held in the Hillcrest neighborhood.

“Oh my god, it’s so wonderful, because you know I’m a people person,” said Tonja Alvis, the Ms. San Diego Pride 2022 for the non-profit organization Imperial Court de San Diego.

“No matter what age you are, no matter who you are. I’m not rich or anything, but I’m rich in energy and enthusiasm, so here I am, I’m rainbow throw up in your face,” said Alvis.

She Fest drew in hundreds of people to celebrate LGBTQ+ women and gender-nonconforming people. The celebration is back in full swing after organizers had to scale it down last year due to the pandemic.

“I’m excited it’s been great out here,” said Johanna Perez with Black Vegas Pride.

“It feels perfect, it feels like it was meant to be. I am glad folks are feeling a little safer,” said Gaia Croston, the Education and Enrichment Director with She Fest.

The event brought education, advocacy, and art.

Cassandra Valenzuela sold her handmade prints at She Fest this year.

“You get to see it all, and experience it all, the fact people everybody is comfortable. We stand proud, you got to be proud of who you are. If you’re not proud then who else,” said Cassandra Valenzuela with CassArt vendor.

“I really feel at home here,” said Katie Debussey, an attendee. Debussey said she came out four years ago and feels safe at She Fest, especially after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, revoking a women’s federal constitutional right to have an abortion.

Debussey said she fears more rights could be taken away.

“It’s definitely scary, people judged us or told us we were overreacting,” said Debussey. “This feels like a nice way to step back and kind of enjoy life when that’s kinda been bogging me down for a while.”

KrizzizzKP, a performer, said of the event, “I think it’s been too long in the making, there has been a lot of sacrifice, a lot of years of struggle to get to this little bit of in exposure, freedom, and inclusion.”

The performer added that she felt the love and acceptance in her audience. She explained that music can connect people in the LGBTQ community.

“I think it’s very important for representation, I think we all see ourselves in each other here, just being yourself, and just trying to be yourself freely,” KrizzizzKP said.

