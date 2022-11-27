SAN DIEGO — Video footage from Sunday morning captured the moment a shark swam within feet to a pair of surfers off the coast of Torrey Pines.

Grant Hasselbach, who was operating the drone that captured the aerial footage, said he’s a pilot who frequently flies over sharks in the area. He said he knew conditions would be optimal and had a feeling there would be visible sharks along the coastline.

According to Hasselbach, the surfers were unaware that the shark was right next to them in water until he tracked them down in an area parking lot after filming the close encounter. He said they were both experienced watermen who surfed in the area often.

Two surfers can be seen floating on their boards next to a shark off the coast of Torrey Pines on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (Footage by Grant Hasselbach)

