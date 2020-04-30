Shark bites surfer in Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A shark bit a surfer Wednesday evening in Encinitas, authorities said.

The shark attacked the surfer, whom lifeguards described as a “young man,” just south of Moonlight Beach around 5:50 p.m., according to Encinitas Fire Department. Lifeguards say the man accidentally kicked the shark, prompting the attack.

Medics took the man to Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas to be treated for minor injuries.

Lifeguards posted signs warning beachgoers of the attack, but have not closed the beach.

Check back for updates on this developing story.