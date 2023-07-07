CARLSBAD, Calif. — A shark sighting prompted shark advisory signs to be posted Friday at a beach in Carlsbad, park officials said.

California State Parks received a report around 1 p.m. of a shark about 250-300 yards from the shore in the area of Tower 28 at South Carlsbad State Beach.

A shark, which measured 8-10 feet in length, was seen swimming in the surf line, but it did not interact with beachgoers, CA State Parks spokesperson Jorge Moreno told FOX 5 in a statement.

“The shark’s actions are considered non-aggressive and consistent with normal shark behavior,” Moreno said.

Shark advisory signs reading “swim at your own risk” were posted by State Park Peace Officers about 100 yards north and south of Tower 28, and at the entrance to Terramar Beach to remain in effect for 24 hours, according to park officials.

“State Parks would like to remind visitors that sharks are an important part of the coastal ecosystem and that interactions between humans and sharks are rare along the coast of Southern California,” Moreno said.

No information was provided about what type of shark was spotted.