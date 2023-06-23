SAN DIEGO — A popular burger joint chain is officially opening its doors to a brand new location in South Bay.

Shake Shack, described on its website as an American fast casual restaurant chain, is making its debut at Westfield Plaza Bonita, a well-known shopping center in National City. The new shack is located at 3030 Plaza Bonita Rd. Suite F3.

According to the mall, a green ribbon cutting ceremony will be held prior to the official grand opening at 10 a.m. Friday. The first 100 guests will receive a branded tote bag to celebrate the newest Shake Shack location. There will also be giveaways for customers who stop by.

Plus, $1 from every sandwich sold on opening day will be donated to South Bay Community Services (SBCS), Westfield Plaza Bonita stated on their website.

The newest location comes after a Shake Shack representative explained in January 2023 that the restaurant is excited to expand its local footprint in San Diego.

Currently, there are other Shake Shack locations in Mission Valley, Westfield UTC, Little Italy, Del Mar, Mira Mesa and Carlsbad. These spots account for just a few of its over 250 locations nationwide.

The restaurant started as a hot dog cart in New York City’s Madison Square Park around 20 years ago, according to the Shake Shack website. The company said its mission is to “Stand For Something Good“ by taking care of its team, sourcing premium ingredients from partners with the same dedication to quality, supporting communities through donations and more.

For those eager to indulge in Angus beef burgers, crispy crinkle fries and frozen custard shakes, head on over Westfield Plaza Bonita to get in on all the delicious fun. This location will be open seven days a week during varying hours.