A hearing is scheduled to be held in August for the proposed placement of a sexually violent predator. (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Superior Court ordered the conditional release and recommended placement of a sexually violent predator, authorities said Tuesday.

Douglas Badger, who was convicted of sexual assaults dating back to 1981 and 1990, has been recommended by the California Department of State Hospitals (DSH) to be placed at 1619 Zuni Trail in Borrego Springs, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a release.

In 2021, a judge ruled that Badger was deemed unfit to live under supervision in the Mount Helix neighborhood near El Cajon.

Public comments about the proposed placement will be accepted between the dates of July 8 and July 22 by the San Diego Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement Task Force, according to authorities. Those comments will be included in the formal response to the court and the DSH.

The sheriff’s department is taking e-mail comments regarding the sexually violent predator placement at sdsafe@sdsheriff.org; you can call (858) 583-7238; or mail comments to:

SVP/Release/SAFE Task Force

9425 Chesapeake Drive

San Diego, CA 92123

Badger’s hearing is scheduled for Aug. 5 at 9 a.m. at the San Diego Superior Court. Oral comments may be accepted subject to court ruling.