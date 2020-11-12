Sex predator to be placed in supervised East County home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 76-year-old convicted sex offender will be placed in a supervised home in the rural East County community of Jacumba Hot Springs on or before Dec. 1, officials said Thursday.

Joseph Bocklett, who was convicted of three sexual offenses over a 19- year period involving victims between the ages of 4 and 9, will be placed into a home at 45612 Old Highway 80. Sheriff’s deputies went door-to-door in Jacumba Hot Springs and Boulevard on Thursday notifying residents of the impending placement.

Bocklett is classified as a Sexually Violent Predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder — pedophilic disorder in Bocklett’s case — that makes them likely to re-offend, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

Following time in state prison, Bocklett was granted conditional release to a supervised home, with an Adams Drive address in Pauma Valley initially proposed by the Department of State Hospitals earlier this year.

After a public hearing that drew vocal opposition from the public, San Diego County Superior Court Judge Howard Shore rejected the Pauma Valley address as a suitable housing option, ruling that it would bring Bocklett too close to areas frequented by families.

The Jacumba Hot Springs location was then proposed, and Shore ruled Oct. 27 that the home was suitable for Bocklett, one day after a hearing was held regarding his placement.

Bocklett will be under the supervision of Liberty Healthcare, which along with the Department of State Hospitals, is tasked with finding suitable locations for Sexually Violent Predators through the conditional release program.