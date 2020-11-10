Sewage runoff prompts closures of Imperial Beach shoreline

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Weekend rain caused yet another water contact closure Monday for the ocean shoreline at Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park due to sewage-contaminated flows from the Tijuana River entering the United States.

The closure currently extends from the border to the south end of Imperial Beach at Seacoast Drive.

That same stretch of shoreline, sometimes extending farther into Imperial Beach, has been closed for nearly nine months, according to Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina.

“We have been working with our congressional delegation, the EPA, and our partners across the county to get $300 million spent to invest in backup infrastructure and diversion infrastructure on this side of the border,” Dedine said. “So, when these minor rains happen, we are not inundated with a tsunami of sewage for days and days… or weeks at a time.”

Water closure signs will remain in place until the water is tested and meets state health standards.

Several local governments including San Diego and Chula Vista as well as the Port of San Diego and the state have joined a lawsuit against the U.S. section of the International Boundary and Water Commission regarding sewage stemming from the Tijuana River.

Dedina said the lawsuit has been suspended due to ongoing negotiations with the EPA and federal government.

On Tuesday, San Diego City Council is slated to vote on continuing the declared state of emergency as a result of the raw sewage, solid waste and sediment flowing into the U.S. from Mexico.

Dedina said the meeting with the EPA should be happening later this month.