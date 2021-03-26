Sewage runoff leads to Imperial Beach closure

SAN DIEGO — A beach closure is in effect Friday as officials warn of sewage-contaminated runoff from the Tijuana River.

San Diego County announced the Imperial Beach closure Friday that stretches from the U.S.-Mexico border to 1000 feet north of Carnation Avenue.

Beachgoers are urged to avoid contact with water in the closure area due to sewage-contaminated runoff from the Tijuana River.

Friday’s warning comes as spring break starts in San Diego County.

The county said when the Tijuana River is flowing, beach closures can stretch as far north as Coronado.

