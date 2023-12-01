SAN DIEGO — Several State Route 125 (SR-125) connector ramps will be closed overnight during the first week of December for road work.

Several connector ramps along northbound and southbound SR-125 will be closed from late Sunday through Thursday for pavement grinding, Caltrans announced Friday.

According to Caltrans, the eastbound State Route 52 ramp to southbound SR-125 will be closed overnight on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. A detour will be in place using southbound State Route 67, westbound Interstate 8 (I-8), to the SR-125 connector ramps.

The northbound SR-125 ramp to Spring Street will be closed overnight Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. A detour will be in place using westbound State Route 94 (SR-94), northbound Interstate 805, northbound State Route 15, eastbound I-8 to the SR-125 connector ramps.

All lanes of eastbound SR-94 will be closed at the SR-125 ramps overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday. A detour will be in place from northbound SR-125 to Grossmont Boulevard, southbound SR-125 on-ramp, Spring Street off-ramp, Campo Road off-ramp, Bancroft Drive, to the eastbound SR-94 on-ramp.

The road work is scheduled for the first week of December, weather permitting. Visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov for real-time traffic information, detours, road closures and more.