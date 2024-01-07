SAN DIEGO — Several Alaska Airlines travelers headed to San Diego are experiencing delays, while other flights have been cancelled entirely Sunday.

According to the San Diego International Airport’s (SAN) flight status tracker, five flights were delayed as of 10:45 a.m. and another eight were cancelled for Jan. 7. All of the flights were supposed to arrive in San Diego.

This comes after the airliner announced Saturday that its entire fleet of Boeing 737 MAX-9 jets were being temporarily grounded after a gaping hole opened in the cabin of a Southern California-bound flight Friday evening.

Several guests onboard the flight, which left from Portland, Oregon, experienced injuries that required medical attention, Alaska Airlines confirmed. All guests have since been medically cleared.

In a statement, Alaska Airlines said the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has assumed the lead role in the investigation. On Saturday, the FAA issued an emergency airworthiness directive (EAD), requiring all operators of the 737-9 MAX aircraft to conduct specific inspections before returning the aircraft to service.

These inspections could cause delays and cancelations not only for Alaska Airlines, but other airlines as well pending inspections. SAN’s flight tracker also shows one United Airlines cancelation for Sunday, though it’s not confirmed whether or not it’s due to these EAD requirements.

“Eighteen of Alaska’s 737-9 MAX aircraft received in-depth inspections as part of heavy maintenance checks and continued in service today until we received the FAA’s EAD. These aircraft have now also been pulled from service until details about possible additional maintenance work are confirmed with the FAA. We are in touch with the FAA to determine what, if any, further work is required before these aircraft are returned to service.,” Alaska Airlines stated on the matter.