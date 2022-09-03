SAN DIEGO — Several people at Snapdragon Stadium were treated by first responders Saturday amid dangerously hot conditions in the San Diego area, fire officials said.

The total number of patients treated and what they were treated for are uncertain at the moment, Mónica Muñoz with San Diego Fire-Rescue Department told FOX 5 via email. More information about the patients will be released on Tuesday.

Snapdragon Stadium’s grand opening took place on Saturday, where thousands gathered to watch the San Diego State University Aztecs play football against the Arizona Wildcats. The Wildcats were able to spoil the debut of the stadium’s first game with a 38-20 victory.

An excessive heat warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday for San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service.

If outside, be sure to drink plenty of fluids, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.