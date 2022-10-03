SAN DIEGO — Several individuals were ejected from a vehicle Monday on a major freeway in East County, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The crash took place shortly before 3:49 p.m. on westbound Interstate 8, west of Lake Murray Boulevard, first responders said. Emergency response crews confirmed nine total patients with one in critical condition.

All patients were transported by ambulance to area hospitals.

Three lanes on westbound I-8, west of Lake Murray Boulevard, were reopened after closing for about an hour, the California Department of Transportation said.

