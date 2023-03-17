OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Several people escaped a house fire in North County on Friday, said the Oceanside Fire Department.

According to fire officials, units were dispatched to a single-story house located on Guinevere Street shortly after 1 a.m. Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and flames at the front of the home and quickly made entry to search for potential victims while also extinguishing the blaze.

Oceanside firefighters also used a ladder truck to perform roof ventilation strategies to allow smoke and heated gasses to be released. The department said this improved search conditions for inside crews.

Fire officials say seven occupants of the home, along with four dogs, made their way out of the house without assistance. One adult victim was located in the backyard suffering from smoke inhalation and was transported to a local hospital by a Carlsbad Fire Department ambulance.

The victim, who’s identity was not disclosed, is expected to be released after evaluation, the department said. There were no other injuries reported in connection to the fire.

The Red Cross was called in to support the needs of the displaced residents and their pets.

Fire officials say the home suffered significant fire and smoke damage; however, the quick actions of firefighters resulted in a large portion of the home being saved.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.