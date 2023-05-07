SAN DIEGO — Several people have been displaced in the College Area after a man lit a house on fire Sunday, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a call came in reporting a disturbance at a residence on the 5000 block of 63rd Street shortly before 2 a.m.

Police arrived to the scene and found multiple people who lived at the home. SDPD says they were all evacuated except for one man who was making threats from within the residence.

According to SDPD, the man was threatening to light the house on fire, which authorities say he ultimately ended up doing.

SDPD says officers then proceeded to throw pepper balls into the home in an attempt to get the suspect out of the house. Authorities say the man eventually exited the home and was then transported to a local hospital for injuries.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

The evacuated residents were left displaced due to the fire.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.