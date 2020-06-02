Cities, county extend curfews

SAN DIEGO — Several cities along with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department have extended curfew orders for some area residents effective Monday evening in response to a weekend of protests, riots and looting across the county.

El Cajon

The City of El Cajon extended its curfew order from 7 p.m. Monday to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

La Mesa

The City of La Mesa ordered a citywide curfew from 7 p.m. Monday to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Lemon Grove

The City of Lemon Grove imposed a citywide curfew from 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Poway

The City of Poway enacted an emergency curfew from 8 p.m. Monday to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Santee

The City of Santee extended its curfew order from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Unincorporated San Diego County

Unincorporated areas around Spring Valley and from Lakeside north to Poway are under curfew orders.

The curfew will be in effect from Monday at 8 p.m. until Tuesday at 5:30 a.m, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

Areas around Spring Valley – Unincorporated areas east of the boundaries of the Cities of La Mesa and San Diego to State Highway 54; north and west of State Highway 54 from the boundary of the City of San Diego to the boundary of the City of El Cajon; and south of the boundary of the City of El Cajon to the west of State Highway 54.

Areas from Lakeside north to Poway – Unincorporated areas west of State Highway 67 from the boundary of the City of Poway to Mapleview Street; areas south and west of Mapleview Street and Lake Jennings Park Road to Interstate 8; areas north of Interstate 8 from Lake Jennings Park Road to the boundary of the City of El Cajon.