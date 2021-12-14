Several Carlsbad businesses forced to close from storm, power outages

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Power was out for the majority of the day for many Carlsbad Village businesses after a huge storm blew through Tuesday morning and rain lasted through the afternoon.

Thousands of San Diego Gas & Electric customers were without power, but those in Carlsbad’s Village Square said the outage significantly impacted their businesses.

“Rain costs us a lot,” store owner David Addy said. “We are like an open center, so it really impacts the foot traffic, so it slows down our business.”

Addy owns a clothing and souvenir shop called Back to Cali and recently opened a gourmet popcorn store called Always Popping. He relies on foot traffic to make money.

Village Faire Property Manager Cory Orcutt said he knew the winter storm would slow down business for tenants, but the power outage worsened the blow.

“I was getting into my rhythm and around 9:55 a.m. got an email cut off right in the middle and I was like, ‘It’s here, the storms officially here,'” Orcutt recounted.

“A day like this is not good because you have the rain, the cold weather and you have no power, so you’re done,” Addy said.

Orcutt said he has felt for the businesses that had to close today, including a UPS store, as many people are rushing to beat holiday shipping deadlines.

“They had to close down,” Orcutt said. “All the restaurants that are thriving off of outdoor dining have to shut down. And the umbrellas start being objects we have to be careful of, so we have to take all those down.”

Wind gusts up to 38 miles per hour caused some damage, including knocking over the 18-foot Village Faire Christmas Tree. But, the real real loss for small businesses Tuesday was money, as so many were already hurt by the pandemic and counting every penny this holiday season.

Most power was on by 4 p.m. and some Village Faire businesses, including Back to Cali, began reopening quickly.