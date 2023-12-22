SAN DIEGO — Authorities seized seven out of over 20 vehicles involved in a sideshow “takeover” earlier this month.

The locations of the illegal events, which brought in around 100 people, took place on Dec. 9 at several intersections in San Diego County: Highland Avenue and E. 30th St. in National City; Industrial Boulevard and Main Street in Chula Vista; Dalbergia Street and Vesta Street in the Barrio Logan neighborhood; and Home Avenue and Fairmount Avenue in City Heights, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department said in a news release Friday.

“These dangerous acts often result in property damage, hit-and-run collisions, fraud, serious injuries and even death. These events present a serious danger to both participants and the public,” Sharki said.

Police were investigating the sideshows for felony vandalism, reckless driving, exhibition of speed, aiding and abetting, hit and run and spectating at a sideshow.

The sideshows also costs taxpayers around $15,000 – $24,000 for crews to clean, re-slurry and repaint each intersection, according to SDPD.

Drivers who participated in the illegal events may face criminal prosecution. If registered owners involved in the sideshows fail to surrender their vehicle, they may also face criminal prosecution.