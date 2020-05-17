Serra Mesa fire caused by burning embers stored near shed

Firefighters battled a residential fire Saturday in the Serra Mesa community that officials say started from the burning embers of a fire pit from the night before. (OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters battled a residential fire Saturday in the Serra Mesa community that officials say started from the burning embers of a fire pit from the night before.

Officials responded to the blaze at about 1:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of Sovereign Road. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Battalion Chief Ted Moran told OnScene.TV the fire began in an exterior shed, damaging the property’s house and garage as well as part of a neighbor’s property.

“It appears to be accidental,” Moran said. “They had a fire pit going last night and moved it next to the shed. We’re going to make the call it was embers from the fire pit that started the fire.”

There were no other sources of ignition near the site, Moran said.

The family will not be displaced from the home as a result of the fire and no injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.