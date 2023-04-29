SAN DIEGO – A series of earthquakes rattled the area south of El Centro Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first quake was reported at 5:07 a.m. at a depth of about 6.5 miles, USGS data shows. The epicenter was about 2 miles from Heber, California. Officials say it was a 4.1-magnitude quake.

Just two minutes later at 5:09 a.m., USGS says a second quake occurred in the same area at a depth of about 4.2 miles. This quake was reported to be at 3.4-magnitude.

A third quake, according to USGS, struck 1 mile from Heber at 7:48 a.m. This 3.0-magnitude quake had a depth of about 6.3 miles, say USGS.

About 17 minutes later at 8:05 a.m., a fourth quake also struck 1 mile from Heber and was recorded to have a depth of 6.6 miles, according to USGS. Officials say this was a 2.5-magnitude quake.

This series of earthquakes comes less than 24-hours after a 3.0 magnitude quake rattled this same area near El Centro on Friday afternoon.

Another quake at 3.1–magnitude was also reported on Thursday in the Ocotillo Wells area in rural East County.

There are no reports of any injuries or damage at this time.