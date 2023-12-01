SAN DIEGO — A series of earthquakes shook an area near San Diego County Thursday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first, a 3.3 magnitude, was recorded at 11:35 p.m. east of Ocotillo, California in in Imperial County. The quake, about 18-miles from El Centro, occurred at a depth of about 5.5 miles, sending shockwaves that were felt as far west as Lakeside.

Another quake shortly followed at 11:43 p.m., reaching a 4.8 magnitude and depth of almost 6 miles east of Ocotillo. The USGS intensity map shows this one was felt much further than the first. Shockwaves were reported as far west as the San Diego coast, and as far north as Victorville in San Bernardino County.

The shaking continued right after midnight with a 2.6 quake rattling the Ocotillo area, once again. This lesser incident was recorded with a depth of about 1.5 miles, with no reports of aftershocks felt, according to USGS.

To wrap up the seismic series, 3.4 quake with a depth of about 4 miles was recorded at 5:12 a.m. Friday. This one was also felt as far west as La Mesa.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.