SAN DIEGO — The Padres teamed up with Autism Society San Diego to give families with sensory challenges feel welcome this upcoming season.

Cyndi Sapper, whose son Stevenson is autistic, says before Sunday’s tour they would generally avoid coming to Petco Park.

“We tried a couple times, the sensory input was too much for him,” she said. “We would have to leave after three innings or so, it made it difficult.”

The event was a behind-the-scenes look at Petco Park, taking over 50 families through various areas inside the park. The tour included going through the metal detector, waiting in line for concessions and finding a seat in the stadium.

“Now we can bring Stevenson and all the other kiddos can come to the park, know what to expect, know that they have resources to make their experience a good one and it opens up different worlds for our kids,” Sapper said.

For the second season in a row, Petco Park has teamed up with KultureCity to give out sensory bags for children who need them. Noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, and a feeling thermometer are some of the items Ken Kawachi, the ballpark operations manager, says will be inside the bags.

“We also have an identifier for the child to wear that identifies their section, as well as a special lanyard that is outfitted by KultureCity, so our fans and guests will be able to identify these individuals,” Kawachi said.

Petco Park is the first Major League Baseball ballpark to do this training on the West Coast.

The Padres are scheduled to have their home opener on April 14.