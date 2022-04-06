SAN DIEGO — The Senate bill dubbed “The Sexually Violent Predator Accountability, Fairness, and Enforcement Act, or SB 841” did not pass outright, but still has a chance for survival.

The bill aims to notify everyone in a California community where and when a sexually violent predator is moving into a neighborhood. After completing their prison sentence and a medical evaluation, sexually violent predators are placed in a home with a private contractor who monitors their behavior.

The bill would also make it mandatory for the placement of a SVP, taking into consideration any possible children or vulnerable people living in the area.

Recently, a Rancho Bernado community was able to block the release of an SVP into their quiet community. Community members say an early warning system would really help.

“You would have a head start on getting everything together, getting your paperwork together, getting your neighbors together,” said Joanne Terry, a grandmother and former music teacher.

State Senator Brian jones says SVPs should live on vacant state properties so officials can keep an eye on them.

“It could be appropriate to put a trailer on their property for these sexually violent predators to be housed. Former governors have done that. We can do it again. It’s legal, it’s the right thing to do,” said Brian Jones, a local state senator.

The bill has 30 days to be resurrected or it will not be able to pass this session.