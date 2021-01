SkyFOX video shows a semi truck on its side at State Route 76 and I-15.

SAN DIEGO — A ramp to Interstate 15 from State Route 76 is closed because of an overturned semi truck.

Caltrans said the truck flipped on the eastbound SR-76 ramp to northbound I-15, causing the closure of all lanes.

EB SR-76 ramp to NB I-15, all lanes closed due to an overturned semi-truck. pic.twitter.com/wK4pRXLmxE — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) January 26, 2021

SkyFOX showed a truck carrying what appeared to be bales of hay on its side, with debris littering the shoulder of I-15.

