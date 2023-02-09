A cliff collapse was reported Thursday at Blacks Beach in La Jolla. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A cliff collapse was reported Thursday at Black’s Beach in La Jolla.

The collapse was first reported around 1:45 p.m. a couple hundred yards north off the base of Black Gold Road, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson Mónica Muñoz told FOX 5.

Video footage of the scene captured by SkyFOX showed a segment of the cliff had collapsed onto the beach below, scattering rock and debris onto the sand.

As of 2:30 p.m. the segment of beach had not been closed off and beachgoers could be seen walking around and inspecting the cliff.

There were no reported injuries due to the collapse, Muñoz said.

Lifeguards have notified UC San Diego Police of the incident and City of San Diego geologists have also been made aware of the collapse, according to SDFD.