SAN DIEGO – A smoke advisory was issued Wednesday evening as a brush fire burned in rural East County.

The advisory was issued at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday as firefighters continue to battle the 1,400-acre Border 32 Fire, burning in Dulzura. Smoke is blowing west and is expected to continue throughout Thursday, according to the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District.

“Smoke impacts are likely in areas near and to the west of the fire, where fine particulates, or PM2.5 concentrations, may reach unhealthful levels Wednesday afternoon and overnight,” the agency said Wednesday.

If you smell smoke, officials advise that you limit outdoor activity to reduce exposure to particulate matter and ozone.

“In areas of heavy smoke, assume that air quality levels are unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy for all individuals. In areas with minor smoke impacts, assume that air quality levels range from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

The advisory will remain active until canceled by the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District.

Check back for updates on this developing story.