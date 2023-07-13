SAN DIEGO – San Diego Pride brings in hundreds of thousands of people, but with the big celebration always comes a focus on security.

“You really cannot produce an event of the scale without the coordination of a local, state and federal law enforcement agencies who are really doing that hard work to make sure that we are safe and protected,” said Fernando Lopez, Executive Director of San Diego Pride.

Lopez says working hand-in-hand with the agencies is a standard every year, no matter the size of the event throughout Pride Week. The lead up to Pride Festival weekend is an exciting time, with the anticipation of more than 120 acts across five stages over two days.

“We are seeing that upswell of energy, that wonderful queer resilience and defiance and we know that folks are excited to come out,” Lopez said.

That energy more important than ever as Lopez acknowledges a changing climate nationally on the LGBTQ+ community.

“I think folks are really afraid that we are losing progress and folks are really attempting to strip away our rights,” Lopez said.

Despite that, Lopez says the awareness and attention being given to LGBTQ+ issues and heightened security over the years makes their community feel safer than ever.

Attendees can also feel safe not just because of the security measures, but also because 250 medical volunteers will be on hand throughout the weekend.

“We are being as prepared as possible. We are ready to respond and we also train all of our volunteers on how to respond to heat injury,” Lopez said.

Another way Pride is keeping people safe from the heat is the addition of two senior cool zones for people 55 and older where shaded seating and cold water will be available.