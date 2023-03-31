SAN DIEGO — Security cameras captured someone vandalizing a menorah outside the Chabad House near San Diego State University.

The footage shows one person shaking the menorah until it begins to break. The incident happened sometime early Sunday morning.

“This time I think is really the worst out of all the incidents. The individual who did this came with rage and intention to destroy and hurt a symbol of peace and light,” Rabbi Chalom Boudjnah said.

Boudjnah said he believes the vandalism was deliberate.

When a similar incident happened less than two years ago, it was also caught on camera.

The Rabbi said after that incident the menorah was rebuilt and he started working with the university on a task force to combat anti-Semitism.

“The past two-and-a-half years, we had three anti-Semitic incidents, with the menorah being torn down,” the rabbi said.

The now-destroyed menorah cost about $7,000. The Chabad House has received an estimate to build a new one out of steel, which is expected to cost around $12,000.

“Enough is enough. Something has to be done and we’re not going to be discouraged. We are going to build it stronger and with more pride,” the rabbi added.

The Chabad House is now raising money to help pay for more security. You can find more information on how to help here.

The rabbi said he reported the incident to SDSU Police, who transferred the case to SDPD, who are looking into more surveillance footage in the area to try and track down the person responsible.