ENCINITAS, Calif. — No one was hurt when a section of bluff collapsed along the beach in Encinitas over the weekend.

City lifeguards said the partial bluff collapse happened late Saturday or early Sunday north of Leucadia Beach. The section of bluff that collapsed was about 40 feet wide and six feet high, according to a City of Encinitas spokesperson.

No one reported seeing the collapse and no one was hurt.