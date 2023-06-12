SAN DIEGO—Nearly three years after the Afghanistan Withdrawal, San Diego veterans are keeping up the fight to rescue Afghan allies left behind.

Now, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is throwing his support getting behind their cause.

The effort led by San Diego veterans along with countless others is now getting the State Department in its corner as they continue to work to keep America’s promise to allies still stuck in Afghanistan.

With a handshake and signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, Secretary of State Antony Blinken throws his support behind #AfghanEvac to continue helping Afghan allies resettle safely in America.

“We’ve helped,” #AfghanEvac founder said. “State and #AfghanEvac have worked together to get more than 24,000 Afghans out of Afghanistan since after the withdrawal.”

Local San Diego Navy veteran and founder of #AfghanEvac Shawn VanDiver teamed up with more than 250 organizations to help to provide resources to help Afghans understand the vetting and visa processes, access resettlement assistance and obtain legal aid.

“To fulfill the promise that is required of us Americans to take care of those who took care of us,” Iowa Congressman Zach Nunn said.

That promise the coalition is still working to keep for allies like Khalil Arab who served as an interpreter for the U.S. forces in Afghanistan for five years.

“Because we helped in the most dire of circumstances,” Arab said. “We sacrificed so much. We put our life and the life of our family in danger to support American values and American ideals and if American wants to be heard and to helped by other nations in the future. Imagine if America goes to war in another country, no one would help them because knowing what happened to the allies and how they were treated, no one would step up and help.”

#AfghanEvac says it helped at least 6,000 Afghan allies and their families resettle in San Diego so far.