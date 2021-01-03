‘Seconds to get out’: Neighbor saves man from mobile home fire

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A neighbor helped save a sleeping resident from a fire that swept through a rural mobile home park Sunday, destroying one trailer and badly damaging another.

The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. at the small park in Jamul, off state Route 94 near Lyons Valley Road, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

The fire engulfed one unit before spreading to another, leaving it with “major” damage. A woman from the first unit was able to escape the blaze without serious injury, though she was taken to the hospital as a precaution, Cal Fire Batt. Chief Cal Hendrie said.

Scott Amerman was sleeping in his own trailer as the flames spread to his residence, and he awoke to a neighbor pounding on his door and screaming that he needed to get out.

“I could see the red wall of flames rolling up against my sunroom glass,” Amerman said. He grabbed his phone and dashed out of the unit. Within moments, the glass gave way and “flames were sweeping through the house.”

“It was literally seconds to get out of the house,” said Amerman, who was unharmed but left without a place to stay.

The blaze was ultimately knocked down by 9 a.m.

Cal Fire said firefighters had trouble getting to the blaze because of a narrow driveway at the park. Also, the nearest fire hydrant was across SR-94, which had to be shut down in both directions for a time to allow firefighters to lay water hoses across the highway.

Red Cross was called to help both Amerman and the woman from the first unit find temporary lodging.