Second Vista Unified student tests positive for COVID-19

SAN DIEGO — More than 150 students and teachers were ordered to quarantine after a second student at Mission Vista High School tested positive for COVID-19.

The student, who was at Mission Vista High Tuesday through Thursday, tested positive for the virus on Sunday, according to a news release from the district. The child’s parents told school leaders the student likely got the virus while traveling with a club athletic team that isn’t affiliated with the school.

The school district said approximately 150 students and four classroom teachers will pivot to virtual learning while they quarantine for 14 days out of an abundance of caution. School officials said the case is unrelated to another positive case last week that led to the quarantine of 130 students and four teachers.

The Vista Unified School District fully reopened its 28 schools last Tuesday, becoming one of the first districts in our area to do so. Parents have the option of keeping students in the district’s distance-learning program if they don’t want their kids at school.

