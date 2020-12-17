Second man jailed in deadly Point Loma robbery attempt

Another arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man during a botched robbery attempt in Point Loma Heights.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A second suspect was behind bars Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man during a botched robbery attempt in Point Loma Heights the day before Thanksgiving, San Diego police reported.

Armando Silvestre Alvarado, 19, was arrested last Saturday on suspicion of taking part in the events that ended in the death of Eduardo Salguero of San Diego.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Nov. 25, patrol officers responding to reports of possible gunfire and a traffic accident in a commercial area near Pechaga Arena found Salguero unconscious behind the wheel of a gray Acura that had crashed behind a row of businesses in the 3600 block of Midway Drive, Lt. Andra Brown said.

Medics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that Salguero had driven to the spot where he was shot to make a purchase he had arranged via Snapchat, Brown said.

When the victim arrived with a companion at the agreed-upon meeting place, two young men in dark clothing got into his car.

“During the transaction, one of the (men) produced a firearm, and the transaction quickly evolved into an armed robbery,” the lieutenant said. “Multiple gunshots were fired inside the vehicle.”

Salguero’s friend scrambled out of the car and was shot at while fleeing, according to police. The bullet missed, instead striking the exterior of a nearby Vons supermarket.

Salguero, who was shot in the back, drove away but crashed his car into a retaining wall a short distance away. The robbers, though apparently injured in the wreck, jumped out of the car and ran off.

On Dec. 2, 18-year-old Angel Garcia of San Diego was arrested on suspicion of taking part in the deadly attempted holdup. Garcia has pleaded not guilty to murder, attempted murder and robbery charges.

Alvarado was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of the same offenses. He was being held on $2 million bail pending arraignment, tentatively scheduled for Jan. 8.

In addition to the criminal counts stemming from the shooting and robbery, Garcia is charged in connection with an armed holdup that occurred a few weeks earlier, prosecutors said.