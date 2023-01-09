SAN MARCOS, Calif. – A second man who was critically hurt in a double shooting last week near the Cerro De Las Posas Park in San Marcos has now died, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the 1300 block of West Borden Road, according to Lt. Chris Steffen. Deputies said Jesus Garcia, 19, of San Marcos, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body on the ground near the park’s entrance.

Garcia later died at the hospital, but Nicholas Tiefer, 20, of Vista, who was also shot and found in the passenger seat of a nearby vehicle survived the shooting, Steffen said.

Tiefer was then taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died on Saturday.

Garcia and Tiefer were known to be friends and police are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.