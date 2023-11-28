SAN DIEGO — On Tuesday, second graders at Chollas Mead got to write letters to Santa. USPS went to the school to tell them about the program and to help them write letters.

Chollas Mead second graders are writing their wish-list letters to Santa, and the lists are short and sweet.

“I wanted a dirt bike and a phone for Christmas,” said Giovanny Cerrato, a second grader at Chollas Mead Elementary School.

“And an iPhone 14 Pro and slime…because it’s fun,” said Alina Rodriguez, a second grader at Chollas Mead Elementary School.

“I want a fish tank with fish,” said Kaoani Smutbbs, a second grader at Chollas Mead Elementary School.

The activity is part of USPS’s Operation Santa. The program started in 1912 when postal workers would respond to children who wrote to Santa.

Now the program has gone digital with USPS uploading each letter to their website.

USPS said the goal is to encourage people to adopt a letter.

“And help make somebody’s holiday more magical,” said Ethan Williams, USPS Employee Development Specialist and USPS Santa’s Helper.

While many of the second graders want to see gifts under the tree, some of the students said they also look forward to “being with my family,” Rodriguez said.

“Hanging out with my cousins and my whole family,” Smutbbs added.

Members of the community who would like to adopt a letter can go online, read through it, and help make a holiday dream come true.